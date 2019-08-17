BAILEY, Brian:
25.7.2019
The Bailey and Morris families would like to sincerely thank relatives and friends for the care and generous support given to us during a very difficult time. All visits, messages, flowers and cards are greatly appreciated. Thank you to all who travelled from near and far to be with us all, as we said a fond farewell to Brian. A special mention to Dr John Coughlan for his exceptional care shown to Brian and his family during the last couple of weeks of Brian's illness. Thank you to the great team at Radius Hawthorne for not just looking after Brian, but for looking out for us as well.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019