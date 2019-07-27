BAILEY, Brian Louis:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, aged 84. Loved husband of Vicky and loved former husband of the late Zita. Loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Denyce, and Sharon and Glenn. Loved grandad of Ali, Morgan, and Mason; and Kris, and Hayley; and great-grandad of Lucy, and Kooper. A loved grandad and great-grandad of the Bannister-Gunn family in Australia. A huge thank you to the staff at Radius Hawthorne for the exceptional love and care shown to Brian and also to Dr John Coughlan. No flowers please. Messages to the Bailey Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Brian's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 27, 2019