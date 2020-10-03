Brent TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of the loss if your brother Brent...."
    - Lurlene Roddick
  • "Sad at the Loss, will miss you in Feb at the Racing, as the..."
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Kathy Casey Jackie Rozynski
  • "Much admiration for you Brent, you have been a battler for..."
  • "Thinking of you Tom ❤ we know you thought the world..."
    - Sharon watson
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors - Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Road
Burnside
View Map
Death Notice

TAYLOR, Brent Ronald:
(05.04.1954 - 30.09.2020)
'A true fighter, an inspiration to us all. Lost without you,
we will love you forever.
Sue, Tom, Tessa, and Louis.'
Our sincerest thanks to all those involved in Brent's ongoing care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brent Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Brent's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 6, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020
