TAYLOR, Brent Ronald:
(05.04.1954 - 30.09.2020)
'A true fighter, an inspiration to us all. Lost without you,
we will love you forever.
Sue, Tom, Tessa, and Louis.'
Our sincerest thanks to all those involved in Brent's ongoing care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brent Taylor, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Brent's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, October 6, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020
