STEVENSON,

Brent Kenneth (Ginge):

06.09.1965 - 02.06.2019

To everyone who has offered condolences, sent flowers, sympathy cards, meals or baking. To those that helped to care for Brent along the way. To those who joined us to celebrate his life at his funeral. To everyone who has been there over the last 16 months and continues to be there for us now. Please consider this to be a personal acknowledgement of all that you have done for us. With heartfelt thanks and love from Brent's family.





