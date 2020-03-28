NEWSOME,
Brent Alexander:
Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father of Rochelle, Penny, and Delwyn, and father-in-law of Paul, and Ian. Adored Da of Sam, and Jacob; and Danielle, Jack, and Ben.
"Will live in or hearts forever"
Messages may be addressed to the Newsome family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation will be held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020