Brent NEWSOME

Guest Book
  • "Helen and family so sorry to read the sad passing of..."
    - Allan Kitto
  • "To Helen and family. We are so sorry to hear of Brent's..."
    - Lorraine Webster
  • "Dear Helen, We were very sorry to hear of Brents passing,..."
  • "Dear Helen and Family.Please accept our deepest sympathy on..."
  • "Dear Helen and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Brents..."
Death Notice

NEWSOME,
Brent Alexander:
Passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at home, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father of Rochelle, Penny, and Delwyn, and father-in-law of Paul, and Ian. Adored Da of Sam, and Jacob; and Danielle, Jack, and Ben.
"Will live in or hearts forever"
Messages may be addressed to the Newsome family c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation will be held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020
