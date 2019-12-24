Brent DUNGEY

DUNGEY, Brent James:
(late of Lyttelton). Unexpectedly, at home in bed, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, aged 52. Beloved son of John and Zelda. Beloved brother of Lisa. Beloved uncle of Jessika. Messages to the Dungey Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lyttelton Historical Museum Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Brent's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, December 27, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 24, 2019
