NELSON, Brennan Kerr:
On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 59 years. Much loved father of Chris and Graeme, uncle and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Nelson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to ICU would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bknelson32407 A Celebration of Brennan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, July 29, at 10.00am.


Published in The Press on July 27, 2019
