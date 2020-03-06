Brendon RICHARDS

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, aged 70 years, our very special B left us after a lifelong battle to breathe. He was a fighter and determined to make every day a good day. B has left a huge gap in our lives and will be forever loved and remembered by Karen, Jeremy and Bex, and his precious grandson Romey. He is fondly remembered by his brother Errol, sisters-in-law Lyn and Carolyn, and the late Helen and John, Geoff, and Lynne and George, his nieces and nephews, and respected by many friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers a donation to Nelson Tasman Hospice or Nelson Asthma Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Please join us for a celebration of his life at the Saxton Pavilion, Stoke, Nelson, on Tuesday, March 10 at 11.00am.

