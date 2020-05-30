WHARTON, Brenda:
At peace and reunited with her beloved husband, Frank, on April 8, 2020, at Huntleigh Home, Karori. Much loved Mum of Janet and Chris, and son-in-law Andy. Treasured Nana of Hannah, and Sam. In lieu of flowers, donations for Huntleigh Home would be appreciated and may be made online at (Acc No. 03 0584 0198216 15 / Ref: BWharton). Messages for "The family of Brenda Wharton" can be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held in the Karori Main Crematorium Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington, on Thursday, June 18, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020