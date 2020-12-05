Brenda TWIDLE

Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Union Parish Church
Broadway
Picton
View Map
Death Notice

TWIDLE, Brenda Constance:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 74 years. Loved wife of the late Ross. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julia and Stephen Anderson, Gavin, and Bruce and Sandra. Loved Granny of Liam, Ciaran, Cindy, Ryan and Kimberley. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Picton Foodbank would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to c/- 52 Milton Terrace, Picton 7220. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at the Union Parish Church, Broadway, Picton, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, December 8, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
At Brenda's suggestion,
bright and colourful
attire is welcomed.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
