HAMMERSLEY,
Brenda June:
On July 15, 2020, passed peacefully at home with family at her side, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, strong and loving mum of Shirley, Ken, Sharon, Jason, and Ursla, and caring nana, and treasured great-nana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brenda Hammersley, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Graveside Service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at The Avonhead Park Cemetery, 140 Hawthornden Road, Avonhead, on Wednesday, July 22, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020