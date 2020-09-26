GARDINER, Brenda Margaret
(nee Rawlings):
Peacefully at Stillwater Lifecare on Tuesday, September 22, 2020; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loved and cherished mum of Graham and Carolyn, David, Nicola and Phillip. Loved grandma of Tim, Kate, and Georgia. The Gardiner family wish to thank the wonderful teams at Stillwater Lifecare and Wensley House for their genuine love and compassion shown to Brenda. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at Gardens Of The World, 95 Clover Road, East, Hope, Nelson, on Friday, October 2, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at Hope Garden of Remembrance Crematorium. Messages to the Gardiner Family c/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2020