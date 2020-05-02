Guest Book View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



Brenda Margaret:

Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side after a courageous battle, on April 30, 2020, aged 75. Deeply loved wife and best mate of Graham, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Tony, and Helen and David Culling, cherished grandmother of Nathan, Tyler, and Gemma, loved daughter of the late Bill and Maureen Kennedy, a loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Mary, Nola and Kevin Lalor, Bernard and the late Robyn, Pat, Michael and Rosalie, Ann and Gary Berkett, Audrey and Don Barron, Mary-clare and David Mathers, Neil and Jane, Gerard, and Julie and Mark Van Bockhoven, a loved aunty, cousin, and a friend of many.

~ Requiscat In Pace ~

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and dedication of the staff at the Christchurch Oncology Department, the Grey District Nurses and the Palliative Care Team. Special thanks to Carol Brownlee, Joe Sargisson, and John (Cocky) Walton for their loving support. Messages to 65 Cowper Street, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined. A private family service for Brenda has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised.





DE FREATUS,Brenda Margaret:Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side after a courageous battle, on April 30, 2020, aged 75. Deeply loved wife and best mate of Graham, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Tony, and Helen and David Culling, cherished grandmother of Nathan, Tyler, and Gemma, loved daughter of the late Bill and Maureen Kennedy, a loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Mary, Nola and Kevin Lalor, Bernard and the late Robyn, Pat, Michael and Rosalie, Ann and Gary Berkett, Audrey and Don Barron, Mary-clare and David Mathers, Neil and Jane, Gerard, and Julie and Mark Van Bockhoven, a loved aunty, cousin, and a friend of many.~ Requiscat In Pace ~The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and dedication of the staff at the Christchurch Oncology Department, the Grey District Nurses and the Palliative Care Team. Special thanks to Carol Brownlee, Joe Sargisson, and John (Cocky) Walton for their loving support. Messages to 65 Cowper Street, Greymouth 7805. Flowers respectfully declined. A private family service for Brenda has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised. Published in The Press on May 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers