SUTTON,
Bramwell John (Bram):
On August 4, 2020, at WesleyCare (peacefully), in his 99th year. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Joy Louise and much loved father of Rochelle and Stephanie. Dearly loved Pop of Robert and Abbey, Louise and Johnny, Narimane and Angelina, and adored Great-Pop of Flynn and Briah, Isaac and Ava, Aaliyah and Noah. Loved and respected by all his extended family and friends. The family wish to thank the staff at Golden Age and WesleyCare for taking such good care of our father. Messages to the Sutton Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Bram's life and music will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 12, at 1.30pm.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020