Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Bradley Francis (Brad):

On September 30, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 40 years. Dearly loved husband of Anna. Adored father of Oliver and Grayson. Dearly loved son and friend of Cathy and Kevin. Loved brother of Abbe. Dearly loved son-in-law of Tim and Deborah Gerard, and loved brother-in-law of Johathan and Dianne, and Elizabeth and Josh. Messages to the Milne family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. An inspiring leader, mentor, and friend to St Thomas of Canterbury College and Rolleston College communities.

"You were both a treasure and a lofty mountain, wherever you are, keep being you, they are lucky to have you around."

A celebration of Brad's life will be held at St Thomas of Canterbury College, 67 Middlepark Road, Sockburn, on Monday, October 5, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.







MILNE,Bradley Francis (Brad):On September 30, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 40 years. Dearly loved husband of Anna. Adored father of Oliver and Grayson. Dearly loved son and friend of Cathy and Kevin. Loved brother of Abbe. Dearly loved son-in-law of Tim and Deborah Gerard, and loved brother-in-law of Johathan and Dianne, and Elizabeth and Josh. Messages to the Milne family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. An inspiring leader, mentor, and friend to St Thomas of Canterbury College and Rolleston College communities."You were both a treasure and a lofty mountain, wherever you are, keep being you, they are lucky to have you around."A celebration of Brad's life will be held at St Thomas of Canterbury College, 67 Middlepark Road, Sockburn, on Monday, October 5, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Published in The Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers