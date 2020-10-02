MILNE,
Bradley Francis (Brad):
On September 30, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 40 years. Dearly loved husband of Anna. Adored father of Oliver and Grayson. Dearly loved son and friend of Cathy and Kevin. Loved brother of Abbe. Dearly loved son-in-law of Tim and Deborah Gerard, and loved brother-in-law of Johathan and Dianne, and Elizabeth and Josh. Messages to the Milne family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. An inspiring leader, mentor, and friend to St Thomas of Canterbury College and Rolleston College communities.
"You were both a treasure and a lofty mountain, wherever you are, keep being you, they are lucky to have you around."
A celebration of Brad's life will be held at St Thomas of Canterbury College, 67 Middlepark Road, Sockburn, on Monday, October 5, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020