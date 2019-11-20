GILMORE, Brad Stephen:
On November 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Loved son of Clarry and Christine, brother of Kylie and uncle of Jana, Tara, Tiana and Sapphire. Dearly loved nephew by all his aunties and uncles, and a loved cousin. Special thanks to carers and staff at Pukeko Blue and all the doctors and nurses at P.S.A.I.D. In lieu of flowers donations to the IHC in memory of Brad would be appreciated. Messages for the Gilmore Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Celebration of Brad's life will be held at Embers Room at The Papanui Club, 310 Sawyers Arms Road, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019