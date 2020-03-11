Bonnie ROGERS

Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Washbourne Gardens
Death Notice

ROGERS, Bonnie Violet:
03.04.1985 - 03.03.2020
Taken from us as the result of a tragic car accident. Our very much loved granddaughter of the late Maurice and Margaret Rogers, very much loved daughter of Kim Rogers and the late Warren Rogers, sister of Reece and sister-in-law of Alex, auntie to Ollie, niece to Bruce and Kim, Andrea and Paul, Lindsay and Tina (UK), Leonie and David, and cousin of Jo and Jonathan, Sam and Kimberley, Brad and Pippa, Trudie and Johnny, Nichola and Rob, Jodie and Tony (UK), Nicolle and Lewis (UK), Danielle (UK), Marshall, and Kelsey. Loved second cousin to Toby, Isaac, Harriet, Evelyn, Lottie, Archie, Alexis, Lincoln, Millah, Mya, Madison, Ollie, and Maddison (UK). A service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held in the Washbourne Gardens, on Thursday March 12, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020
