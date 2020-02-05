YAN, Boi Fong:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Burwood Hospital, aged 91 years, surrounded by her loving family. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Winnie, Kevin, Michael and Lisa, Eileen and the late Kevin, and Donald and Heather, beloved grandmother of Carol, Pamela, Matthew (Yi Lin), Nicholas, James, and Roger. Special thanks to the staff of Burwood Hospital, Ward C1 for their special care of Mrs Yan in her last days. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Boi Fong Yan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Burwood Hospital would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Boi Fong Yan will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, February 8, at 10.00am, followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, Bromley.
Published in The Press on Feb. 5, 2020