ROBERTSON, Bob:

16.11.2014

5 years since you passed. Writing this never gets easier and what Bob meant to me never fades. I miss you, and our memories live on with me, our time together was special. Your name is spoken often and memories shared. You and mum are watching over me now and whatever life throws my way, that makes me laugh or makes me cry. You are the wind on my face, the sun shining through stormy clouds and the warmth through my body. You are my reason to live every season and to love the people that love me through this lifetime without you. Until we meet again Bob.

Loved beyond measure.

- Anna, Josh, Joel and Tom



