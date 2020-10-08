FISK, Bob:
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, suddenly at home. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father and father-in-law of Donna and Kalvyn. Loved father of Susan, and Linda. Loved granddad of his 9 grandchildren and his many great-grandchildren. Special thanks to St John Ambulance for their love and care of Bob. Messages may be addressed to the Fisk family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/rlfisk0610 or at the service. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Monday, October 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020