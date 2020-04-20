Bob CHING (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you Linda and family at this very sad time with..."
    - Kaye Duncan
  • "Sorry to hear of Bob's passing, Kevin Dianne Page."
  • "Thinking of you all xx Liz & Steve Packer"
  • "JACKIE & SNOW"
  • "With deepest sympathies to you all. Trev & Vicki Barnes"
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Marsden Valley Cemetery
Death Notice

CHING, Bob (Robert Allan):
26.9.1947 - 19.4.2020
In his 73rd year. Loved husband and best mate of Linda. Loved Dad of Diane and Baeden, and Cathy and Mike. Loved Pa of Je-Anne and Simon, and Stepdad of Karle, and Quinn. Loved Grandad and Great Grandad.
'Sail away on your last
voyage Chief.'
Unfortunately due to the current restrictions, there will be no service. Bob will be interred at Marsden Valley Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, at 11.00am. Please join us from wherever you are in observing a moments silence in remembrance of his life.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020
