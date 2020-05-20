MANAHI, Blair Steven:
Surrounded by his loving whanau, Blair passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on May 13, 2020. Loved dearly by his parents Kaye and Pilot. Loving father to Wiremu and Loudicia and former partner to the mother of their children, Vicky. Brother to Jimmy and Belinda, brother-in-law to Rex and Christine. Uncle to Henare, Jessica, Ashleigh, Nicole, and Sharnae. Great-uncle to Tupuonia, Oceania, Azariyah and partner to Stacey. Messages may be addressed to the Manahi family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private service and interment has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020