BERGERSEN,
Bjorn Terence (Terry):
On September 12, 2020, at Annaliese Haven, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Yvonne, a special Pa and Pa-in-law of Nicky and Steve, Lee and Genevieve (Jenny), Sven and Corrin. Pops to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all the staff at Annaliese Haven for their love and wonderful care of Terry. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terry Bergersen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020