NICHOLLS, Billie:
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare, after a short illness, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in her 93rd year. Much loved and cherished mother, and mother-in-law of Warren, David, and Jennie, their spouses Robyn, Rosemary, and Tony. Loved grandmother of Willie, and Hamish; Simon, Emily and Daniel; Samantha, Nick and Kate; and great-grandmother of Isla, and Sophia. Sincerest thanks to the staff of WesleyCare for their warmth, care and support of Billie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Billie Nicholls, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to WesleyCare Hospital would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Billie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, July 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019