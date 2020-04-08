WAGNER, Bill
(Wolfgang Emil):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch; aged 78 years. Loved husband for 57 years of June. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Mike, and Stephen. Loved grandfather of Stephanie and Jack, Courtney, Bridget, Jayden and Caitlin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Willy (deceased), Roswitha and Trevor, Guido and Cheryl, Christine, Arthur, Peter and Linda (all in Australia), and Anthony and Margaret (Christchurch), and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Woodcote Rest Home and Anthony Wilding Hospital for the loving care they gave to Bill and the love they showed June during the four years Bill was in your care. Messages can be addressed to Wagner Family, c/- 19 London street, Christchurch 8013. Due to Covid-19, a private service and cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020