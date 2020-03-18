POLLETT, Bill
(Ralph William):
Passed away, in good spirits, at Nurse Maude Hospital, on March 14, 2020, aged 72 years. Bill led a full and colourful life and will be fondly remembered by all his many friends and family, both in New Zealand and Australia. Special thanks to Nurse Maude Hospital, and the staff at Ward 12, Christchurch Hospital. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, March 21, at 2.30pm, immediately followed by an informal gathering at Papanui R.S.A.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020