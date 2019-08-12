ARMITAGE, Biddy
(Dorothy Ann):
On August 10, 2019, passed peacefully and calmly in Christchurch, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Richard, loved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria (Tori) and Daniel Comber, the late Katherine, Amanda and Ryan Baird, treasured grandmama of Samuel, and Annabel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Biddy Armitage, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Biddy will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, Fendalton Road, Fendalton, on Thursday, August 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019