Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HUNTER, Beverly Margaret:
On March 8, 2020 peacefully at Karadean Court, Oxford, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Reverend Don Hunter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Karen (Australia), and Stephanie, adored gran of Jye and Tauri, and Cody, great-gran of Onnyx, and grandma to the Wu family, a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and proud Oblate of The Community of the Sacred Name. Special thanks to past and present staff and residents of Ultimate Care Karadean Court for the compassion shown to Bev and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverly Hunter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Requiem Mass has been held at The Community of the Sacred Name.

Published in The Press on Mar. 14, 2020
