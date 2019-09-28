EDWARDS,
Beverly (formerly Bason):
At home surrounded by family, at 3.30am on Thursday, September 26, 2019, our beautiful wife, mum, nana, daughter, sister, auntie, friend, nurse, colleague, and craft lover, slipped peacefully away from us. A special thank you to the Oncology staff at Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Edwards family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bev's life is being held at The Salvation Army Hall, 250 Colombo Street, Sydenham, on Sunday, October 13, at 1.30pm. Please wear bright and casual dress.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019