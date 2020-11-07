WIGG,
Beverley Emma Rosalia
(Peggy):
On October 31, 2020, passed away peacefully at Woodcote Retirement Village with family at her side; aged 96 years. Much loved wife of the late Fred. Dearly loved Mum of Laurie and Mailee (Australia), Chris and Dod, Steve and Donna. Much loved and cherished Nana of Lee and Tania, Emmie and David, and much loved and adored Great-Nana of Mae and Dean; Alfie and India. A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff and residents at Woodcote for their wonderful care, support and friendship over the past seven years. At Peggy's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Wigg family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2020