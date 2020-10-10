WALKER, Beverley Margaret (née Irvine):
Passed away peacefully at Rose Court on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Donald. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Delwyn and Stuart Ralston; Nadine and Jared Wells; and Lyndon and Hayley Walker. Adored Grandma of Isabella, Jorgia, and Tavia Ralston; Jack, and Luke Wells; and Alex, and Lucy Walker. Sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and the late Celia Irvine; Joan and David Parris; the late Graeme and Judy Irvine; and the late Alan Irvine and Judy Cooper. Loved daughter of the late Roy and Beryl Irvine. Messages to the Walker Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Beverley's request, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020