  • "Very sorry to hear of Bev's passing. Gone to be with Uncle..."
    - Katrina Ridden (Mackwell)
  • "Thinking of you all in this sad time"
    - Judith Fruean
  • "TRANTER, Beverley Dawn (Bev) (nee Finlayson): Dearly loved..."
    - Beverley TRANTER
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

TRANTER,
Beverley Dawn (Bev):
On August 4th, 2019 peacefully at WindsorCare, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Jo, Phil and Sue, and loved former mother-in-law of Monica. Loved nana of Liam, Katiche, Caimin, Saskia, Victoria, Kate, Emma, Edward and Andrew. Great-nana to her 11 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at WindsorCare for their outstanding love and care of Bev over the last 4 years. Messages may be addressed to the Tranter family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bdtranter0408 A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore and London Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 7, at 10.00am. A private interment to follow.

Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019
