TRANTER,
Beverley Dawn (Bev):
On August 4th, 2019 peacefully at WindsorCare, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Pat). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Jo, Phil and Sue, and loved former mother-in-law of Monica. Loved nana of Liam, Katiche, Caimin, Saskia, Victoria, Kate, Emma, Edward and Andrew. Great-nana to her 11 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff at WindsorCare for their outstanding love and care of Bev over the last 4 years. Messages may be addressed to the Tranter family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bdtranter0408 A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from Whitmore and London Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 7, at 10.00am. A private interment to follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2019