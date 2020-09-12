TIMMS,
Beverley Azalia (Bev):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Bill, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Delwyn and Rob Davison, and Terry and Susie Timms, adored grandie of Tom and Alice, and much loved sister of Russell Hammon. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmswood Rest Home for their outstanding care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Timms, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the families wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020