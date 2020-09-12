Beverley TIMMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley TIMMS.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

TIMMS,
Beverley Azalia (Bev):
Passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of the late Bill, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Delwyn and Rob Davison, and Terry and Susie Timms, adored grandie of Tom and Alice, and much loved sister of Russell Hammon. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmswood Rest Home for their outstanding care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Timms, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with the families wishes, a private service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.