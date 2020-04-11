STEPHENS, Beverley Merle:
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Christchurch. In her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Allan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen (dec), Graeme and Elsha (Australia), and Raywyn and Michael. Dearly loved grandmother of her 7 granddaughters, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also remembered with love by Trish Carruthers, Maurice, Kaye and Mauri Gray. Messages to the Stephens Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Funeral details will follow when the lockdown has ended.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020