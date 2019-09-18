SCAMMELL,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
Passed away on September 15, 2019, at her home, aged 84. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marise and Brian, Jillian, Fiona and Paul. Cherished nana of Holly, Georgia, Spike, Juliet, John, Vincent, Scarlett, and Jasper, and great-nana to Oscar, Paloma, Piata, Cole, and Lily. A much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Messages c/- the Scammell family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation or Asthma Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at Dignity with Sincerity's Funeral Centre, 78 Brisbane Street, Waltham, on Monday, September 23, at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019