PATTERSON, Beverley Anne
(Bev) (nee Ashby):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Westport. Aged 70 years. A much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunty, and mother-in-law. Bev will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the St John staff and the doctors and nurses of Foote Ward, Buller Hospital. Messages to 1 Beach Drive, Westport 7825. A Celebration of Bev's life will be held at the FW Hagedorn Memorial Chapel, 123 Derby Street, Westport, on Monday, January 20, at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020