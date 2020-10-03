McKENZIE, Beverley Norine
(nee Pettigrew):
On October 1, 2020, at Essie Summers Resthome, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Winston James McKenzie (Jim). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Graeme Judkins, Bruce and Jane, and Sheryl and Ross Uren. She was dearly loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loved sister of Margaret Early and the late Wilf, lan, Joy, Doug, Averil and Rana and her many nieces and nephews. A private cremation has been held as was her wish.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020