MARTIN, Beverley Dawn:
On May 23, 2020, aged 81 years, dearly loved wife of Hugh (dec), beloved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Jackie, Debra, Wayne and Shirley, Maree and Dino, and Brian and Nancy; loved nan of Jesse; Jasmaine, Ashleigh, and Courtney; Luke and Skye; Danielle and Isabelle; forever dancing in our hearts. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Sprott House for their loving care over the past 3 years, and to family and friends for their continued love and support. Messages for the Martin Family may be left Beverley's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020