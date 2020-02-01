Beverley HOWARD-SMITH

Guest Book
  • "To my friend, thanks for the memories, free from pain, fly..."
    - Robyn McGarry
  • "A THOUGHTFUL AND LOVED NIECE MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY IS..."
    - Lois Marsh
  • "I am so please I got to spend my last moments with a..."
    - Samantha Goodman
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

HOWARD-SMITH,
Beverley Jane:
Peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Rest Home, Papanui, on January 30, 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved daughter of the late Thelma and Bill Smith. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ivan (deceased) and Annette; Robin and Pauline. A loved aunt to her nieces and nephews, and a good friend to many. Messages c/- Robin Smith, 14 Orpington Place, Stoke, Nelson 7011. At Beverley's request, a cremation has taken place and a private gathering will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
