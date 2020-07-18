Beverley HENDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Well Bev you are finally there, so happy for you that you..."
    - Judy Briggs
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HENDERSON, Beverley Ann
(Bev) (nee Baldwin):
On July 14, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Winston, loved mother and mother-in-law of Quintin and Susie, and Sefton and Anna, grandmother of Emma, and Benjamin; Charlotte, Isabella, and Charles, loved sister of Keith, and Ivan. Special thanks to the caring and dedicated staff at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Beverley Henderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Beverley will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 21, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.