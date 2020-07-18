HENDERSON, Beverley Ann
(Bev) (nee Baldwin):
On July 14, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Winston, loved mother and mother-in-law of Quintin and Susie, and Sefton and Anna, grandmother of Emma, and Benjamin; Charlotte, Isabella, and Charles, loved sister of Keith, and Ivan. Special thanks to the caring and dedicated staff at Nurse Maude Hospital. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Beverley Henderson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Beverley will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 21, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 18, 2020