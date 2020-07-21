HALDANE, Beverley Anne:
Passed away suddenly at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, July 18, 2020, aged 68 years. Loved daughter of Norman and Poppy Haldane, sister and sister-in-law of Jan and Roger, Ken and Jan, and Sharyn and Murray, and loved aunt and great-aunt. A Funeral service for Beverley will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, at 12.30pm, Thursday, July 23. A Graveside interment at Reefton Cemetery at 1.00pm, Friday, July 24. Messages can be addressed to the Haldane family, PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on July 21, 2020