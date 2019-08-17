DIXON, Beverley Ann
(formerly Kingi)
(née McLauchlan):
Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, with family by her side, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of John, loved and cherished mother, mother-in-law, and step-mother of Sue, Dion and Jen, Sandra, Brenda and Ivan, and Vaughan; Tracey and Mark, and Jonathan and Nadine; much loved 'Nana Bev' of Chris, Nick; Tara, Jaryn; Matthew, Allanah; Alex, Kiaran; Joshua, Hannah, Olivia; Ebony, Georgia, and Xavier. Special thanks to the nursing staff at the Oncology Ward, Christchurch Hospital, and Bev and John's church family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Beverley Dixon c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Bev, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service oronline at www.cancernz.org.nz A Service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 21, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. At Bev's request please dress cheerfully.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019