CROPPER,
Beverley Laura (Bev):
On July 22, 2019, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 87 years. Much loved wife and best friend of the late Barry, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Marisa and David (Sydney), the late Michael, and Des and Donna, loved and treasured nana of Jayson; Kayla, Terence, and Matthew. Special thanks to the staff at Merivale Retirement Village for going over and above with their love and care for Bev. We thank each and every one of you. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverley Cropper, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to remember Bev and celebrate her life will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, with interment to follow in the Waimairi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 24, 2019