BROWN,
Beverley Carol (Bev):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 13, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Ossie for 59 years, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Dave, Vicky and Michael, Mike and Lisa, adored Nana of Chelsea, Abbey, Hamish, Megan, Maddie, Jess, and Sophie. Special thank to the St John Ambulance crew and the staff at Christchurch Hospital for their respectful care of our beloved wife/mother.
You are the kindest soul and will be loved and missed always.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Beverley Brown c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held and a private memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020