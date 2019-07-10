BROSNAHAN,
Beverley Jean (Bev)
(formerly White, nee Tolchard):
Peacefully on July 8, 2019, at Enliven Woburn Home, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved wife of Bros Brosnahan (dec) and Ken White (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Margaret White (Christchurch), Lynda (dec) and David Strutton, and Russell White. Cherished Nana of Kim, Jon, Christopher, Andrew and Nicholas, and great-nana of 10. A service for Bev will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday, July 12, at 2.00pm. Messages can be posted to 'The White Family', PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Press from July 10 to July 11, 2019