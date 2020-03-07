Beverley BOWERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley BOWERS.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

BOWERS, Beverley Anne:
On March 4, 2020, peacefully at Ashwood Park Rest Home, Blenheim, in her 75th year. Much loved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Angela, Mark and Heather and Granny of Oliver; Lilah, Rose and Claire; Annabelle and Sam. A loved sister and aunt, and a friend to many. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, March 10 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.