BLANCHE,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
On August 30, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 78 years. Adored wife of the late Max, cherished mum and mum-in- law of Kaye and Grant Burgess, Tracey and Stephen Campen, and Stuart and Anita (Australia), proud grandmother, and great-grandmother, and loved by her extended family and friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Blanche, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, Bev's service will be private, with invitations personally extended by the family. To watch a live-stream of the Service, please go to lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries and click on the link in Bev's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020