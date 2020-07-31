BLAKEMORE,
Beverley Pearl (Bev):
Into the arms of her Lord, peacefully on July 29, 2020, aged 74. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Faye, Winsome and Allistair, Janice and Meyers, and Ruth and Stephen. Loved by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Messages to the Blakemore family can be sent to c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at the Papanui Baptist Church, Sawyers Arms Road, Papanui, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2020