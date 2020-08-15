ALLAN, Beverley Ann (Bev):
On August 10, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Rangiora, aged 83 years. Loved wife and best friend of Craig, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Maureen, Debbie and Bill Calder, and Marie, adored nana of Kaitlin, Liam, Glen, Joshua, Amy, Mackenzie, and Harrison, and loved great-nana of Sloane, George, Isla, and Violet.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Charles Upham for the wonderful care given to Bev. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Allan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bev's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020