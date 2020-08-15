Beverley ALLAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley ALLAN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

ALLAN, Beverley Ann (Bev):
On August 10, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Rangiora, aged 83 years. Loved wife and best friend of Craig, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Maureen, Debbie and Bill Calder, and Marie, adored nana of Kaitlin, Liam, Glen, Joshua, Amy, Mackenzie, and Harrison, and loved great-nana of Sloane, George, Isla, and Violet.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Charles Upham for the wonderful care given to Bev. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Allan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bev's wishes a private family service has been held.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.